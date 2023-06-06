https://gettr.com/post/p2hh4x0b863
0518 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
我们终于看到本届国会开始揭露中共对美国联邦政府机构进行的最高级别的渗透，特别是司法部。
We're finally to see this Congress start the process to expose the highest level of the CCP compromises done to the American federal government agencies, especially the Department of Justice.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.