We're finally to see this Congress start the process to expose the highest level of the CCP compromises done to the American federal government agencies, especially the Department of Justice
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2hh4x0b863

0518 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast

我们终于看到本届国会开始揭露中共对美国联邦政府机构进行的最高级别的渗透，特别是司法部。

We're finally to see this Congress start the process to expose the highest level of the CCP compromises done to the American federal government agencies, especially the Department of Justice.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

 #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese

#takedowntheccp

@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks


