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Pregnant doctor loses baby AFTER Covid mRNA vaccine
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173 views • February 11, 2021
Pregnant doctor loses baby AFTER Covid mRNA vaccine
CREDITS , Dr. Sara Beltran Ponce was promoting the Covid mRNA vaccine on Twitter just a few days ago and giving reassurance to others that it is so safe, she has had the jab to protect herself, her unborn child and others around her. Unfortunately for her, she lost the baby just a few days later.
Video Reference material: https://www.infowars.com/posts..../report-pregnant-doc
Video Author: MessengerCharles
QUOTE ,, The art of medicine consists in amusing the patient while nature cures the disease. Voltaire
CREDITS , Dr. Sara Beltran Ponce was promoting the Covid mRNA vaccine on Twitter just a few days ago and giving reassurance to others that it is so safe, she has had the jab to protect herself, her unborn child and others around her. Unfortunately for her, she lost the baby just a few days later.
Video Reference material: https://www.infowars.com/posts..../report-pregnant-doc
Video Author: MessengerCharles
QUOTE ,, The art of medicine consists in amusing the patient while nature cures the disease. Voltaire
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