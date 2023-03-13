Create New Account
How To Detox from Flouride and Heavy Metals with Dr. Ben Goins
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
Published a day ago

Learn about how toxic heavy metals in our environment are affecting our health and how to remove them from the body using a variety of different products created by Dr. Ben Goins using the "Imeddo" system. Learn about how to remove aluminum, lead, mercury, fluoride and other heavy metals from your body. Learn more about Dr. Ben and the benefits of Iodine, colloidal gold and silver at his website https://imeddo.com #detox #detoxification #heavymetals #flouride

detoxificationheavy metalsfluoridedetoxiodine

