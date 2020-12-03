EP 2222-6PM BREAKING: Sidney Powell Has Evidence Of Ballots Coming From Mexico; Also Plane & Truck Loads Across USA

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WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 02, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3900165514
Attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood held a press conference Wednesday at 2:05 PM at Wills Park in Alpharetta, Georgia. THE CROWD ROARED WHEN GENERAL FLYNN WAS INTRODUCED!
https://bit.ly/3fZGRe4
Special Guest - 97.7 FM - WCHY, Cheboygan, Michigan is home to "Your Defending Fathers" with "Trucker Randy", LIVE 9 am - Noon, Monday-Friday. His mission is Michigan News and Michigan Politics,..."Lansing hates us,...but the People Love Us"!!!
http://yourdefendingfathers.com/
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