Ορσηίς - Ορσηίδα, η Μητέρα των Ελλήνων (απόσπασμα) - Μιχάλης Καλόπουλος
Οὖτις ἐμοί γ' ὄνομα
Published 13 hours ago

Δείτε το πρωτότυπο εδώ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xd3c7CUxW6I&list=PLJ51EvY4SsAEMdqljgZcnjZ3wT7qa8HdK&index=43&ab_channel=Odyssiakos

Από το κανάλι: https://www.youtube.com/@Odyssiakos


Ούλε τε καί μάλα χαίρε, Θεοί δέ τοι όλβια δοίεν!


Το κανάλι ΔΕΝ χρηματίζεται από κανέναν, με κανέναν τρόπο και για κανέναν λόγο.

Σε κάθε απόσπασμα θα βρείτε τους ανάλογους συνδέσμους,

που οδηγούν στο πρωτότυπο οπτικοακουστικό υλικό του δημιουργού (εάν υπάρχει δημόσια)

και στο αρχικό κανάλι του.

