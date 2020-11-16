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COVID-1984, An Orwellian Analysis
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184 views • November 16, 2020
Here is a snapshot in time, as of May 8, 2020, that well represents the rising awareness and indignation among independent American podcasters on the topic of the COVID-19 pandemic. Famous for its talking-cat narrator, the Truth Factory comments on many elements of the official story and, with a blend of facts, humor, and occasional sarcasm, the cat does a commendable job of exposing the lies and revealing the truth. Entertaining and enlightening. 2020 May 8 - Source: Truth Factory - https://youtu.be/GZ03SWl9WdU/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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