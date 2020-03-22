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I migliori video della terra piatta del 2016, da vedere 23 Novembre 2016
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2445 views • March 22, 2020
Loran, Pollice nel vuoto, Arco del lancio di razzo, Analisi vette TERRA PIATTA
Ennesimo video bannato da Youtube dopo 4 anni dalla pubblicazione
Ennesimo video bannato da Youtube dopo 4 anni dalla pubblicazione
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