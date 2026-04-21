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Navigating the 3D Static: Starseed Soul-Origin Signal with Lightstar & Sean Bond
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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Are you feeling the "Great Reset"? If your inner navigation has been feeling like a glitchy simulation lately, it’s time to tune your internal "Crystal Radio" back to its original frequency. 📡✨ In this deep-dive transmission, I join Sean Bond to discuss the essential architecture of the Starseed experience. We cut through the 3D distortion to explore how clear your signal is the key to unlocking your mission clarity and navigating these high-intensity transitions with confidence. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar


What We Cover:

How to bypass 3D static and reclaim your inner navigation.

The mechanics of "Tuning" your frequency to your higher blueprint.

Your signal and why it matters for your current mission.

A POWERFUL CO-Light Language activation from me and Sean.

and much, much more.


Check out Sean's Bond's channel and website:

   / @silvercordspiritualscience

https://psionicleague.com/


📆 [LIGHTSTAR'S Upcoming Events Alert!]

Join me May 9th-10th for two massive online events:


Sedona Healing Retreat (Online) May 9-10, 2026:

 Register here: https://lightwavesradiostation.com/se...


Spirit Sessions: Divine Feminine Priestess Energy (Online) May 10, 2026

Tune in on Channel: ‪@SpiritSessionsAViewoftheLight‬


🛒 SHOP SESSIONS & PRODUCTS

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✅ 🌐 Website Home | https://www.lightstarcreations.com


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