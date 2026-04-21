Navigating the 3D Static: Starseed Soul-Origin Signal with Lightstar & Sean Bond

Are you feeling the "Great Reset"? If your inner navigation has been feeling like a glitchy simulation lately, it’s time to tune your internal "Crystal Radio" back to its original frequency. 📡✨ In this deep-dive transmission, I join Sean Bond to discuss the essential architecture of the Starseed experience. We cut through the 3D distortion to explore how clear your signal is the key to unlocking your mission clarity and navigating these high-intensity transitions with confidence. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar





What We Cover:

How to bypass 3D static and reclaim your inner navigation.

The mechanics of "Tuning" your frequency to your higher blueprint.

Your signal and why it matters for your current mission.

A POWERFUL CO-Light Language activation from me and Sean.

and much, much more.





Check out Sean's Bond's channel and website:

/ @silvercordspiritualscience

https://psionicleague.com/





📆 [LIGHTSTAR'S Upcoming Events Alert!]

Join me May 9th-10th for two massive online events:





Sedona Healing Retreat (Online) May 9-10, 2026:

Register here: https://lightwavesradiostation.com/se...





Spirit Sessions: Divine Feminine Priestess Energy (Online) May 10, 2026

Tune in on Channel: ‪@SpiritSessionsAViewoftheLight‬





🛒 SHOP SESSIONS & PRODUCTS

✅ 🛒Shop All | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...

✅ ✨Sessions & Art | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st...

✅ 🎴 Oracle Decks | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/de...

✅ 🎨 Art Gallery | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...

✅ 🌐 Website Home | https://www.lightstarcreations.com





🎁 GET A FREE GIFT

Activation Pack | 💌 https://evolve.lightstarcreations.com...





🙌🙏 SUPPORT THE CHANNEL

✔ Hit the THANKS button in any video!

✔ Donation Page | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...





▶️ VIDEO PLATFORMS:

BitChute ‣ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh...

Rumble ‣ https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations

Brighteon ‣https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig...

YouTube ‣ / lightstarcreations





🔽🌎 LET’S BECOME FRIENDS!!

@lightstarcreations everywhere

Facebook ‣ / lightstarcreations

Instagram ‣ / lightstarcreations

LinkedIn ‣ / lightstarcreations





📹 Remember to join the community, like, share, and comment on my video content to support my channel. Your engagement helps others find this life-changing content. Thank you for being part of our cosmic community! 🙏🌟