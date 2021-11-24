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As We Attack The Beast, Let Us Give Thanks To God For His Strength In Doing So
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31 views • November 24, 2021
Though the Bible commands that we be thankful continuously, in the US, we do designate a certain day in which we focus upon the blessings of liberty that our Creator has bestowed upon us. Even in the midst of fighting one of the largest onslaughts by Marxist criminals in government and in our land, we should give thanks. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to do just that.
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Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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