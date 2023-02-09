21. Quietening the Soul: Those Who Can Hear Will Not Die

Some like to bury their head in the sand, while others would rather mindlessly just go along with what they have been told. True followers of the Creator want to know the Truth, and are willing to use their critical thinking skills to reveal it.

In Episode 21 of the Quietening the Soul Series, Scott Warren of http://freedomshock.com, suggests that it is impossible to recognize the voice of the Creator if people are contented with mindless, NPC-like behavior.

There is one solution to burying our head in the sand (ignorance is bliss) and NPC-like mental laziness: embark on a journey where the final destination will be fearlessness of death.

This journey requires a courageous heart and gutsy commitment. But it turns out, these are the very characteristics we will need to be found trustworthy and useful to our Creator in the next life.

