Russian missiles hit Ukraine's second largest Nuclear power plant Latest World News WION
Published 2 months ago |
WION


 Sep 19, 2022 Threats of a radiation emergency have re-emerged as the unending war in Ukraine continues to unnerve the world. In a latest update, Ukraine said its second largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian missiles.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbGYps44UfU

current eventsrussiawarukrainemissilesnuclear power plantwionradiation emergency

