Rom 1:20 - Invisible Things are clearly seen - God shows us with SIMILITUDES - Amos 3:7

When God wants to show us something we can't see, He compares it with something we can see. Similitude's (called analogies today) are simply explained with examples. Hosea 12:10, the Lord saysHe uses “similitudes, by the ministry of the prophets,” "Like..." and As...". Great teaching by Dr Peter S Ruckman. From Romans audio # 3.
For more info visit: http://getblessedforever.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.