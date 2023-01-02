Create New Account
Rom 1:20 - Invisible Things are clearly seen - God shows us with SIMILITUDES - Amos 3:7
When God wants to show us something we can't see, He compares it with something we can see. Similitude's (called analogies today) are simply explained with examples. Hosea 12:10, the Lord saysHe uses “similitudes, by the ministry of the prophets,” "Like..." and As...".  Great teaching by Dr Peter S Ruckman. From Romans audio # 3.

For more info visit:  http://getblessedforever.com

