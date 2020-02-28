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Dems To Pit Bernie Against Trump To Push Medical Martial Law Lockdown
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0 view • February 28, 2020
Alex Jones remotes in to the show with guest host Mike Adams to break down the plan to install a communist Bernie Sanders after Trump is baited to implement a medical martial law lockdown.
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