U.S. Has Got To Make Sure We Can Respond to Future Pandemics & Other Biological Threats

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4/5/2021 Secretary of State Blinken demonstrates the United States’s determination to address current emergencies while embracing partnership, sharing the burden and combining strengths. Also work with partners, to reform and strengthen the institutions and systems that safeguard global health security, in order for all the countries get better prepared and can act quickly to stem the next outbreak.