We isolated LAV - The first Fauci gain of function was HIV
The Real Dr Judy
140 views • 21 hours ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

I end up with Frank Ruscetti. I start on D Day, which is funny, June 6, 1983, we've already confirmed Luc Montagnier's isolation of LAV.

It never was HIV. So Fauci's first gain of function was HIV, and it was injected in every hepatitis B vaccine. And they had to do it at birth, because that changes the epigenetic. Frank's out of town, so Fauci, Gallo, and Chabner know this. They call me on the phone and say, "you have the paper." "You confirmed Luc Montagnier. When people argue about, Oh, you didn't isolate that.

No, Luc isolated LAV, and we confirmed LAV, and it's Gay Related Immune Deficiency, just like Charles Robinson, these tumors are created. And it was always about tumors and getting a cell to live longer than it should and destroy the balance of your immune system. It's not rocket science. It's nature, it's God, it's all species.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/04/2025

Truth Be Told with Todd Callender: https://rumble.com/v6vpr2t-truth-be-told-with-dr-judy-mitkovits.html?start=1044

Watch the 1993 movie "And the Band Played On" : https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106273/

Thanscrights library: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts

