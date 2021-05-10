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*2 0 2 1 P D C *THEY KNOW*
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80 views • May 10, 2021
How did you spend your week?
NASA pretended to crash an asteroid into Earth.
They know and are accustoming us to this Disaster.
Soon the Truth may emerge...
What can we do?
Nothing, You Can Only Pray To God.
Our technology has not reached the level to destroy Asteroids in space.
For we, No way out.....
Hope We Can Survive This Year.
NASA pretended to crash an asteroid into Earth.
They know and are accustoming us to this Disaster.
Soon the Truth may emerge...
What can we do?
Nothing, You Can Only Pray To God.
Our technology has not reached the level to destroy Asteroids in space.
For we, No way out.....
Hope We Can Survive This Year.
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