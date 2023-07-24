Create New Account
Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe - The Documentary
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published Yesterday

An investigation into how the CDC, the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens, destroyed data on a 2004 study that showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. This alarming deception has contributed to the skyrocketing increase of autism, potentially the most catastrophic epidemic of our lifetime.

