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Reiner Fuellmich of the Corona Committee interviews Dr. Rodger Hodkinson concerning the covid jab.
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212 views • June 25, 2021
They discuss the very real possibility of sterilization of both men and women from the experimental gene therapy. Why kids should NEVER be given the shot and how the shot may cause shedding of spike proteins which infect other people through aerosolized sweat. Dr. Hodkinson also gives his take on why this insane worldwide covid psyop has been so successful.
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