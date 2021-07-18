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TASA - July 12, 2021 - 5) How to deal with the Jab (Vaccine) Squad Team - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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211 views • July 18, 2021
Put signs around your property and disclaimers stating we don't entertain Federal guests or State of State guests. Show them Warning signs and No Trespassing signs. Show them signs that it's a crime to Trespass. If they still get to your door, you have the right to remain silent, answer and remain silent, or let them know "I am allergic to the serum". Let them know what Bill Gates said "I am allergic to the serum". Prepare a list of all the death ingredients they listed under their jab and read it to them. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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