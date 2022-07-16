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Deep dive on Buffalo, NY & weird underwater oval at Inner Bay, Ontario Canada
Andrew Zebrun III
Andrew Zebrun III
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232 views • July 16, 2022

Deep dive on Buffalo, NY & weird underwater oval at Inner Bay, Ontario Canada. Medusa Was Framed joins me to analyze high strangeness in weird places.
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