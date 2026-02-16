How Fifth Generation Warfare Is Preparing the World for Justice

John Michael Chambers breaks down the method behind the madness—the strategic drip of the Epstein files and the psychological architecture preparing the global audience for what comes next.





First, Trump called it a hoax. Bondi said there was nothing to release. The target audience screamed. Then came 3.5 million pages—enough to introduce buzzwords like Pizzagate, sacrifice, and cannibalism to those who never dared look. Now, as the same players dismiss Epstein as "old news," congressmen are quietly priming the pump for the next wave.





This is fifth generation warfare. Not a flood, but a controlled release. Each phase calibrated to stretch the bandwidth of belief. First the names. Then the crimes. Then the arrests. Then justice.





The pattern is unmistakable. The plan is working. And the target audience is finally catching up.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive! ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.