~ Escaping Surveillance ~

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113 views • May 29, 2021
29/5/21 G-TKHE (COLIN HAROLD SMITH) UNSAFE FLY REPORT AGAIN 7783
The cracker nearly crashed into the CCTV bus when I was right near adjacent to a 5G tower. TKHE has nearly crashed into my home many times
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
The cracker nearly crashed into the CCTV bus when I was right near adjacent to a 5G tower. TKHE has nearly crashed into my home many times
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
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