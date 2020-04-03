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Like the days of Noah!
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36 views • April 03, 2020
'God and Noah - Radical Sincerity' features the story of Noah's ark and the flood. Noah - a lone prophet of his time was willing to be hated by all in order to follow God.
This film raises the question of whether you are willing to be like Noah and John the Baptist - a lone prophet of your day? When Judgement Day comes you won't be able to follow the crowd; it will just be you and God, as it was in the days of Noah and the flood.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music
"Lithium" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
"Bittersweet" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
“Shadowlands” by http://www.purple-planet.com
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Images
Flickr.com
- “David Hardgrave leads the congregation in worship service” by Jason Wohlford (https://goo.gl/Hc7wBE) CCBY 2.0
- “Face of Jesus” by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/CLoH3M) CCBY 2.0
- “Noah Warns the People” by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/L7AZcM) CCBY 2.0
en.wikipedia.or
- “Lakewood interior.jpg” by ToBeDaniel (https://goo.gl/AOgcXn) CCBY 3.0
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
- TV Static Free Download by water6teendragon @ https://youtu.be/X6C0Dp8l1vA (reuse allowed)
Sound Effects:
Royalty free sound effects loops copyright © 2007, Apple Inc. (reuse allowed)
Caption author (Romanian)
Mogheri Imre
Category
Non-profits and Activism
This film raises the question of whether you are willing to be like Noah and John the Baptist - a lone prophet of your day? When Judgement Day comes you won't be able to follow the crowd; it will just be you and God, as it was in the days of Noah and the flood.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music
"Lithium" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
"Bittersweet" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
“Shadowlands” by http://www.purple-planet.com
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Images
Flickr.com
- “David Hardgrave leads the congregation in worship service” by Jason Wohlford (https://goo.gl/Hc7wBE) CCBY 2.0
- “Face of Jesus” by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/CLoH3M) CCBY 2.0
- “Noah Warns the People” by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/L7AZcM) CCBY 2.0
en.wikipedia.or
- “Lakewood interior.jpg” by ToBeDaniel (https://goo.gl/AOgcXn) CCBY 3.0
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
- TV Static Free Download by water6teendragon @ https://youtu.be/X6C0Dp8l1vA (reuse allowed)
Sound Effects:
Royalty free sound effects loops copyright © 2007, Apple Inc. (reuse allowed)
Caption author (Romanian)
Mogheri Imre
Category
Non-profits and Activism
Keywords
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