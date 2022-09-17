Kids Lit Review: The Lost Fairy Of Allerton & The Traveling Mermaids Of Starved Rock

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I really like these books for the girls. The art is well done and interesting, the color palate is eye catching. The story lines are simple and easily digested for the young ones along with nice themes. Over all I think the girls will like and enjoy them.Thanks for watching, I hope this was informative and helped.
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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