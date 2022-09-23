Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Jeff & Mari Barke | Destroy Children, Destroy America | Liberty Station Ep 130
1 view
channel image
Liberty Station
Published 2 months ago |

Dr Jeff and Mari Barke join Bryce Eddy to discuss Government Schools, alternative schools, school boards and teacher unions and how they all play a role in destroying our children in order to destroy America. They also discuss the COVID agenda and how to resist it.

To get a FREE info kit on diversifying and protecting your savings with precious metals in a TAX-SHELTERED account text LIBERTY to 989898.

Use discount code LIBERTY @ https://www.goodranchers.com/ to receive $30 off your purchase PLUS FREE Express Shipping.

Visit https://www.devotedcapital.com/ or dial 805-372-0821 to learn more about value-based investing with Devoted Capital today!

BE A THREAT TO THE GREAT RESET!

Join our community by Subscribing to us on:

Liftable TV - https://watch.liftable.tv/series/XOi2uRcOSGlo-liberty-station

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/LibertyStation

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertystation

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiXnArqAIXmVLZSSwEyd1HQ

Podcast - https://omny.fm/shows/liberty-station


Keywords
freedomlibertygodconservativeschoolchristjesusgroomingeducationchristianchristianitychurchfaithrepublicconservatismwethepeopledrjeffbarkethegreatresetdrbarkeconservativenewssexedbryceeddylibertystationmaribarkejeffbarke

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket