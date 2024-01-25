Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/highlights-and-lowlights-from-the-world-economic-forum/

As the annual WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland wraps up, we share a few of the highlights, and several lowlights, from the controversial soiree for globalist elites. The WEF has transitioned from early themes of ‘The Great Reset’ and ‘Build Back Better,’ to a triaged slogan of ‘Rebuilding Trust’ as citizens of sovereign nations reject their tyrannical ideology.

POSTED: January 19, 2024