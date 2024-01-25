Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HIGHLIGHTS AND LOWLIGHTS FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
527 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/highlights-and-lowlights-from-the-world-economic-forum/

As the annual WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland wraps up, we share a few of the highlights, and several lowlights, from the controversial soiree for globalist elites. The WEF has transitioned from early themes of ‘The Great Reset’ and ‘Build Back Better,’ to a triaged slogan of ‘Rebuilding Trust’ as citizens of sovereign nations reject their tyrannical ideology.

POSTED: January 19, 2024

Keywords
greatresetbuildbackbetterdavoswefrebuildingtrusttyrannicalideology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket