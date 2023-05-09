Biden Whistleblower Disappears, RFK Jr. Says CIA Killed Kennedy, & U.S. Creates More Intel Agencies

An Israeli man who offered the FBI damaging information on Hunter and Joe Biden’s dealings with the Chinese government has recently disappeared. Also, JFK’s nephew, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., accused the CIA of killing his uncle; the U.S. government creates more disinformation intelligence agencies; and states seesaw between laws that protect aborted babies who are born alive and those that don’t.In the second half of the show, South Dakota State Senator David Johnson exposes what he describes as lies, misinformation, and public deception from the Convention of States organization, and Black Robe Regiment founder Reverend William Cook discusses the important of pastoral involvement in the fight for freedom.





