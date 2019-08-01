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New Documents Reveal Jeffery Epstein Was FBI Informant Under Bob Mueller - War Room Full Show
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30 views • August 01, 2019
More breaking news revealed today on the Jeffery Epstein front as it is now proven in FBI documents he was indeed an FBI informant under Robert Mueller and even had separate compounds were he planned on freezing his head and genitals. Joe Biggs joins the show to discuss the latest wave of censorship against conservatives calling out ANTIFA terrorism. Bob Barnes joins the show to discuss the Democrat clown debates and how he has been able to accurately predict the race so far. Owen Shroyer debuts a new powerful promo.
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