Learn the wisdom held in the different parts of your body (The Legs)

Are you ready to learn what your body is really Teaching you - when health issues show up?





How well do you know your own body? Are you tapped into your inner knowing? Would you like to feel more confident in listening to, deciphering, and communicating your body’s messages for optimal health?





Your body is a reflection of how you think, feel and live your life.





Healing encompasses every aspect of your being, including your physical health and fitness, emotional wellbeing, mental attitude, energetic welfare, spiritual wisdom, and strength.





It is important to recognize that your body (including finer bodies, soul, and spirit) is not your enemy; but a messenger which can help you to know yourself more fully.





For instance, if you are being challenged to look at your relationships, various organs will begin to weaken and present their disease to show you what you need to work on.





If you begin to develop throat issues - you are being asked to explore how you communicate! This is not just about what you say or don’t say, it’s about How You Say things and to whom and what result you are looking for.





Heart challenges will show up to give you a possibility to explore your capacity to give and receive love. This area asks you to work through your rejection, abandonment, jealousy, and betrayal issues. As well as hurt, not being seen, lack of self-worth and loving self-expression. The heart shows whether you see more beauty or ugliness in life.





When you understand what thought patterns, emotions, actions, and experiences cause your body to become ill, you gain the choice and the power to heal.





Instead of having healthy boundaries and knowing when to say yes or no. We just keep saying yes and draining more and more of our precious life force.





Here are some of the things you will discover:





* Learn the wisdom held in the different parts of your body





* Understand the healing power of your chakras





* Discover what is trapped in your heart





* Understand why the heart is the most intuitive organ you have





* Understanding how your heart influences the state of your overall health





* Learn why working with archetypes is the most effective way to transform your emotions





* Learning how you can stop sabotaging your health and life





* Participating in a powerful healing process





* And so much more valuable knowledge and insights to help you transform your life.





