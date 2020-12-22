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COVID Relief Bill Is A Foreign Relief Bill
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84 views • December 22, 2020
Bro Thom vents about how crazy the so-called COVID Relief Bill is with all of the unrelated Pork that the Congress put in it. He hopes President Trump gives it a quick VETO.
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