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Reunion Roadmap 1/23/2021 – with Special Guest Josh Tolley
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10 views • January 28, 2021
What is more important: getting into a job you like, or setting a goal and finding ways to get there? Think about that question as we listen to Josh Tolley in this second installment of our three-part interview with him. As you might expect from a man whose books have titles like Quit Your Job Or Die and EvangelPreneur, Josh has some radical ideas on the subject of money - both making it, and what to do with it!
This is a show about revelation - as in what our God reveals to His people as we seek Him. Barry Phillips and David Jones explore that topic in a midrash they call, "Burning Bush Moement." We round out the show with music from two of our regular artists: Mason Clover and Barry's own Aleph Tav Band.
You can find out more about Josh at his websites:
http://joshtolley.com/
https://purplemonkeygarage.com/
https://shyft-capital.com/
Check out all the Reunion Roadmap podcasts and other resources from B'ney Yosef North America at https://bneyyosefna.com/
This is a show about revelation - as in what our God reveals to His people as we seek Him. Barry Phillips and David Jones explore that topic in a midrash they call, "Burning Bush Moement." We round out the show with music from two of our regular artists: Mason Clover and Barry's own Aleph Tav Band.
You can find out more about Josh at his websites:
http://joshtolley.com/
https://purplemonkeygarage.com/
https://shyft-capital.com/
Check out all the Reunion Roadmap podcasts and other resources from B'ney Yosef North America at https://bneyyosefna.com/
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