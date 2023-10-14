Create New Account
False Prophet Pope Francis Declares That Klaus Schwab Is More Important Than Jesus Christ
Deplorable Preacher
Published 17 hours ago

Didn't John Lennon once say something similar about the Beatles? He is dead! Well he said "more popular", but this false prophet Bastard Pope said "more important"!


There is NO ONE MORE IMPORTANT that The Lord Jesus Christ!!!


Companion article here - https://www.catholicsarenotchristians.com/false-prophet-pope-francis-declares-that-klaus-schwab-is-more-important-than-jesus-christ/


Catholicism, False Religion, Pope Francis, Klaus Schwab, John Lennon, Beatles

pope francisfalse religionbeatlesjohn lennoncatholicismklaus schwab

