⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, September 25, 2022

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(September 25, 2022)

◽️The Armed Forces of the RF continue the SMO.

💥More than a hundred militants & 15 pieces of military equip have been eliminated by a missile strike on a temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries near Zaporozhye.

💥 A repair & restoration point of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been hit by the high-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces near Annovka (DPR). It has destroyed up to 50 fighters and 28 pieces of military equip.

💥Attempt at an offensive by the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU has been disrupted by concentrated fire strikes by Russian artillery in the direction of Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy has lost over 50 militants.

💥 High-precision strikes by the Russian Aerospace Force against permanent deployment points & communication centers of the 46th Air Mobilization Brigade & the 60th Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Bezymennoye, Mirolyubovka and Osokorovka (Kherson Region), has resulted in the elimination of more than 30 militants & five units of military equipment. In all, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 110 people, including the wounded ones, as well as 13 pieces of military equipment in the direction of Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog.

💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troopes and artillery strikes has resulted in the elimination of command post of a battalion of the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU near Nikolayev, temporary deployment points of foreign mercenaries & the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Zaporozhye and Druzhkovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 33 artillery units, manpower & military equip. in 178 areas.

◽️A HIMARS MLRS launching system has been struck in its firing position near Yavkino (Nikolaev region).

💥7 artillery platoons at the firing positions of the 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade, 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, 24th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade near Lyubimovka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Markovo, Maiskoe (Donetsk People's Republic), Shevchenkovo in (Nykolayev region), Zatishye and Rovnopolye (Zaporozhye region) have been struck during counter-battery OP.

💥In addition, an Osa-AKM air defence missile launcher near Novosyolovka (Zaporozhye region), 2 munitions depots near Antonovka & Andreevka (DPR), an air defence radar station near Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic), and the Ukrainian Navy's Gyurza armoured boat near the port of Ochakov have been destroyed as well.

◽️Two MiG-29 airplanes of the Ukrainian Air Force converted to use American HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot by fighter aircraft of the Russian Air Force near Novoukrainka and Bashtanka (Nikolayev region).

💥 Russian Air Defenсe Forces shot down 12 unmanned aerial vehicles near Yasinovataya, Staromlinovka, Novotroitskoye, Kirillovka, Yegorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Mayachka (Zaporozhye region), Davydov brod, Malokakhovka, Charivnoye and Mikhailovka (Kherson region).

◽️ 21 shells of multiple launch rocket systems, including 18 HIMARS missiled near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), and Valeryanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and three Olha missiles near Guselskoye and Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) have been also intercepted in the air.

◽️Three American anti-radar HARM missiles were shot down near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), and Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic).

📊 In total, 301 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 2,074 unmanned aerial vehicles, 377 air defence missile systems, 5,111 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 845 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,413 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,874 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

⚠️Kiev regime continues its provocations near Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

◽️Once again, Ukrainian artillery shelled residential areas of Energodar and the territory adjacent to the nuclear power plant. During the day, Ukrainian artillery fired 59 shells.

◽️4 of them exploded near Kazachaya Street in Energodar, and 1 hit a water canal near the nuclear power plant.

❗️The shelling was carried out from Marganets and Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region), controlled by the AFU. Enemy firepower has been neutralised by Russian artillery's counter-attack.

◽️In addition, the attempts of the AFU to strike the territory of the nuclear PP by 8 kamikaze unmanned AV's have been prevented. All Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down outside the territory of the nuclear plant.

◽️The radiation environment at the Zaporozhye nuclear PP remains normal.