© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LEFTISTS WANT TO BAN HAVING "BEST FRIENDS"
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • September 03, 2021
We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3975/leftists-want-to-ban-having-best-friends
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3975-leftists-want-to-ban-having-best-friends
The regressive left's desire to end personal responsibility and shield people from the consequences of their actions has now extended to children having "best friends" Stefan Molyneux breaks down the recent article "Should Schools Ban Kids From Having Best Friends?" and highlights the lengths the left will go to prevent "inequality."
Article: https://web.archive.org/web/20180125174458/https://health.usnews.com/wellness/for-parents/articles/2018-01-05/should-schools-ban-kids-from-having-best-friends?context=amp&;__twitter_impression=true
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3975/leftists-want-to-ban-having-best-friends
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3975-leftists-want-to-ban-having-best-friends
The regressive left's desire to end personal responsibility and shield people from the consequences of their actions has now extended to children having "best friends" Stefan Molyneux breaks down the recent article "Should Schools Ban Kids From Having Best Friends?" and highlights the lengths the left will go to prevent "inequality."
Article: https://web.archive.org/web/20180125174458/https://health.usnews.com/wellness/for-parents/articles/2018-01-05/should-schools-ban-kids-from-having-best-friends?context=amp&;__twitter_impression=true
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.