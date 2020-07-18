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talk as little children
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23 views • July 18, 2020
Lords Prayer (Matthew chapter 6)
Our Father which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy name.
Thy kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.
And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil
For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen.
combined and mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/c/crdschurchkc/videos
Our Father which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy name.
Thy kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.
And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil
For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen.
combined and mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/c/crdschurchkc/videos
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