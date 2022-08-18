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[INTERVIEW] Why Are Canadian
Doctors Dying in Unprecedented
Numbers? Dr. Roger Hodkinson Interview
Sourced of - Bright Light News - rumble.com/v1f79gr-interview-why-are-canadian-doctors-dying-in-unprecedented-numbers-dr.-roger.html [INTERVIEW] In this no-holds-barred discussion, Dr. Roger Hodkinson outlines, in grim detail, the catastrophic impact of forced experimental Covid-19 injections now ravaging frontline doctors and possibly the human population. Help keep the light shining bright at BLN. Donate today. All donations are greatly appreciated. Be part of the Bright Light News family and help spread the truth. Donate at donorbox.org/help-bright-light-news-deliver-facts-the-mainstream-media-won-t or by etransfer to [email protected].