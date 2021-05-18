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VA Again Allows Nurse To Kill 7 Veterans
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180 views • May 18, 2021
After Over 20 Years We Have Not Been Able To Stop Them From Murdering Patients - As a Captain (IRR) & Ambassador We Find This Appalling - & A Threat To Every Other Nation On This Planet --- An Active & Ongoing Threat To World Stability
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