Declaration of Freedom- with Foster Gamble

Foster Gamble, writer and producer, joins Jim Gale and a panel of amazing speakers and highly conscious leaders to creatively catalyze an intentional shift in humanity.

Foster discusses what he has built with the Thrive Solutions Hub, a decentralized tool for global collaboration, coordinating people from all different sectors. In addition, they also offer coaching in areas such as organization, clarifying your purpose, resolving conflict, and so much more.

Food Forest Abundance brought together a powerful group of highly conscious leaders to creatively catalyze an intentional shift in humanity. This was livestreamed on July 4th 2022.

To view the Declaration of Freedom livestream: https://unitelive.earth/s/bG3lei