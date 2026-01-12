Egregore: Why They Can't Hear You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nations are guided along through hidden means, a dominant belief-system, a worldview that's been meticulously embedded in the public mind. Scripture tells us about this influence, calling it "the spirit of the world" (1 Cor 2:12) directed by "the god of this age" (2 Cor 4:4) / "the ruler of the power of the air" (Eph 2:2). Occult language refers to them as Egregores. Sadly, most Christians are unaware of how great their influences are and the toll they take on faith.