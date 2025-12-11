Chicago War of "Currents"

World Fairs prominently featured magnetism, primarily through its application in electrical technology and power systems. Nikola Tesla's work was directly demonstrated at the 1893 fair through the Westinghouse Company's exhibit.





The last World's Fair Expo took place from April to October 2025 in Osaka, Japan. The fair emphasized futuristic societal design and technological advancements. The next World Expo is scheduled for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2030.





