Chicago War of "Currents"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World Fairs prominently featured magnetism, primarily through its application in electrical technology and power systems. Nikola Tesla's work was directly demonstrated at the 1893 fair through the Westinghouse Company's exhibit.
The last World's Fair Expo took place from April to October 2025 in Osaka, Japan. The fair emphasized futuristic societal design and technological advancements. The next World Expo is scheduled for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2030.
Website celestialreport.com