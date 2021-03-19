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Biden FALLS on stairs of Air Force One THREE TIMES
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713 views • March 19, 2021
Biden FALLS on stairs of Air Force One THREE TIMES
JOE Biden fell on the stairs of Air Force One before flying to Georgia today.
The president was on his way to Atlanta on Friday to meet with Asian community leaders following the massage parlor shootings earlier this week.
JOE Biden fell on the stairs of Air Force One before flying to Georgia today.
The president was on his way to Atlanta on Friday to meet with Asian community leaders following the massage parlor shootings earlier this week.
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