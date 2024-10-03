BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Massive Earth-Directed X9 Solar Flare Ejected from Sun, Follows X7 Flare, Incoming Solar Storm
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5169 followers
Follow
3
298 views • 7 months ago

- The sun fired off a massive X9.05 solar flare from sunspot region 3842 toward Earth this morning.

 "Today's incredible X9.0-class solar flare, the most intense flare since 2017. An Earth-directed solar storm is highly likely, given the spot region is faced directly at Earth," Space Weather Watch wrote on X.

 Radiation from the flare ionized the top of Earth's atmosphere and caused a deep shortwave blackout over Africa and the South Atlantic. Ham radio operators in the area may have noticed loss of signal at frequencies below 30 MHz for as much as a half an hour after 12:18 UTC.


Of greater interest is the CME. Preliminary SOHO coronagraph images show a halo CME emerging from the blast site. This CME will probably strike Earth on Oct. 6th, adding its effect to that of an earlier CME expected to arrive on Oct. 4th. Auroras are therefore likely this weekend.


Learn More:

https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/sun-burps-second-biggest-solar-flare-cycle-25-impact-analysis-says-earthbound-weekend


https://www.spaceweather.com/


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Keywords
biblepropagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires
