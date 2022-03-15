© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ARE YOU STILL TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO HAVE WHAT YOU DESIRE?
Follow
1
Share
Report
94 views • March 15, 2022
Watch this clip to learn one of my foundational tips on manifesting…
Listen up because this is an important one: It’s time for you to get clear on what it is that you desire to call in and create.
From there, your job is to come back into states of alignment and do whatever you need to do to maintain your connection with the universe.
But DO NOT try to figure out the how! Just keep showing up and taking inspired action.
Here is another clip if you have been struggling with manifesting lately: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qouYhrFpAg
Did you know I have a custom Healy frequency program for creating wealth and abundance? Grab yours here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthWitchCustomFrequencies
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
Listen up because this is an important one: It’s time for you to get clear on what it is that you desire to call in and create.
From there, your job is to come back into states of alignment and do whatever you need to do to maintain your connection with the universe.
But DO NOT try to figure out the how! Just keep showing up and taking inspired action.
Here is another clip if you have been struggling with manifesting lately: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qouYhrFpAg
Did you know I have a custom Healy frequency program for creating wealth and abundance? Grab yours here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthWitchCustomFrequencies
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.