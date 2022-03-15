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ARE YOU STILL TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO HAVE WHAT YOU DESIRE?
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
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94 views • March 15, 2022
Watch this clip to learn one of my foundational tips on manifesting…

Listen up because this is an important one: It’s time for you to get clear on what it is that you desire to call in and create.

From there, your job is to come back into states of alignment and do whatever you need to do to maintain your connection with the universe.

But DO NOT try to figure out the how! Just keep showing up and taking inspired action.

Here is another clip if you have been struggling with manifesting lately: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qouYhrFpAg

Did you know I have a custom Healy frequency program for creating wealth and abundance? Grab yours here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthWitchCustomFrequencies

*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch

To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch

* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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Keywords
mindsetmanifestationspiritualityfrequencymoneyconsciousnesswealthsovereigntypurposeeconomic freedomwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose workabundance life
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy