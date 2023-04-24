Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Phoenix TV, the CCP's overseas propaganda, try to prevent freedom-loving Chinese people from finding their true homeland, the New Federal State of China!
4 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2f7zc5ab7e

04/21/2023 Nicole pointed out that the purpose of Phoenix TV, the CCP's overseas propaganda, and the internet water army make falsehoods, fabricate lies, and desperately prevent the Chinese people from learning about Mr. Miles Guo and the truth about the Whistleblowers' Movement is to prevent freedom-loving Chinese people from finding their true homeland, the New Federal State of China!

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/21/2023 妮可一阵见血地指出，凤凰卫视、中共大外宣以及五毛水军造假、编造谎言、拼命阻挡中国人民了解郭文贵先生以及爆料革命真相，其目的就是不想让热爱自由的中国人找到他们真正的家园──新中国联邦！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket