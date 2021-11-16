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The Wave, -- Glacier fall creates local Tsunami in water
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993 views • November 16, 2021
From the size of the motor-boat, this instant wave must be 10 feet tall. In 1430 when a small asteroid smashed into the ocean near New Zeeland, the wave that destroyed the 1000 Chinese ship Navy was estimated to be half mile high.
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