Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Virus Bedtime Stories: Putting the story of viruses to bed once and for all
51 views
channel image
Biblical Solution
Published 2 months ago |

 A touched-up version of our DVD by the same name, its sort of like a "best of"  compilation of all the better evidences against the existence of viruses. A very hard-to-deny collection of history and facts that your yet virus terrified loved ones will hopefully see as a turning point in their previous virus fearing mind.

Keywords
germ theorybiblecell towers5gtruthdiseaseviruseselectromagnetic fieldsdirty electricityvirologyfluxelectric radiationwi fi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket