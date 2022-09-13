Virus Bedtime Stories: Putting the story of viruses to bed once and for all

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A touched-up version of our DVD by the same name, its sort of like a "best of" compilation of all the better evidences against the existence of viruses. A very hard-to-deny collection of history and facts that your yet virus terrified loved ones will hopefully see as a turning point in their previous virus fearing mind.