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🏛️ An invisible enemy brought one of the greatest civilizations in history to its knees.
Was it just a deadly disease... or did it completely change the fate of Ancient Greece forever?
🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description and discover the complete story behind the Plague of Athens.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3hGNi5oZafPhb67zH1FqgT?si=84366ecefd644110
#AncientHistory
#athens
#greekhistory
#historypodcast
#PlagueofAthens
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