🏛️ An invisible enemy brought one of the greatest civilizations in history to its knees.





Was it just a deadly disease... or did it completely change the fate of Ancient Greece forever?





🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description and discover the complete story behind the Plague of Athens.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/3hGNi5oZafPhb67zH1FqgT?si=84366ecefd644110





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#athens

#greekhistory

#historypodcast

#PlagueofAthens