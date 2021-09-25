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Founders Brewing All Day Vacay Session Wheat Ale 4.0/5
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* I shot this vid back in May of this year, Seems like all the same fires are still raging, maybe picking up a bit.
Founders out of Michigan gives us todays Session Wheat Ale named All Day Vacay. Running 4.6 ABV, 20 IBUs and the BYE/SRM is 24.
On the nose she is light, a hint of citrus but not a lot of beer-iness.
Initial hit is nice, light and slightly bitter. She runs fast thru the middle with a nice full mouth and finishes off clean and dry on the back end. An excellent summer brew be advised.
is the traditional glass better than the Luigi for this wheat ale? Tune in to find out.
Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on here.
From Pima, Sancho and I Be The Big 3 friends
Skal
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
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https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
Founders out of Michigan gives us todays Session Wheat Ale named All Day Vacay. Running 4.6 ABV, 20 IBUs and the BYE/SRM is 24.
On the nose she is light, a hint of citrus but not a lot of beer-iness.
Initial hit is nice, light and slightly bitter. She runs fast thru the middle with a nice full mouth and finishes off clean and dry on the back end. An excellent summer brew be advised.
is the traditional glass better than the Luigi for this wheat ale? Tune in to find out.
Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on here.
From Pima, Sancho and I Be The Big 3 friends
Skal
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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