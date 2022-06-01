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They're Making Your Kids Eat Bugs = Predictive Programming! [31.05.2022]
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81 views • June 01, 2022
- You'll eat the bugs and you'll be happy.
Thinks are 'connected', follow the Fucking Money and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
The Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda: 'We're Comming For your Children"'
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Trauma Based Mind Control 101: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trauma+based+mind+control+101&;t=hc&va=g&ia=web
Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&;t=h_&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
'Virus' -> The name is from a Latin word meaning (“poison, slime, venom”)
MrE: What is Trauma- and Torture Based Mind Control MK-Ultra Programming ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRmKxOHiHVnU/
21,467 views May 31, 2022
Anything Goes
216K subscribers
https://youtu.be/X3lbh7rFzL0
https://www.youtube.com/c/AnythingGoesChannel
Thinks are 'connected', follow the Fucking Money and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
The Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda: 'We're Comming For your Children"'
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Trauma Based Mind Control 101: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trauma+based+mind+control+101&;t=hc&va=g&ia=web
Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&;t=h_&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
'Virus' -> The name is from a Latin word meaning (“poison, slime, venom”)
MrE: What is Trauma- and Torture Based Mind Control MK-Ultra Programming ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRmKxOHiHVnU/
21,467 views May 31, 2022
Anything Goes
216K subscribers
https://youtu.be/X3lbh7rFzL0
https://www.youtube.com/c/AnythingGoesChannel
Keywords
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