Covid resistance medley

1) These puppets are famous in France. They were aired on a French tv channel as a powerful ironic means to mock almost everything, which is wrong in the world.The fake interview is about the filthy vaccine business. 2) Australian singer performs parody song. 3) McRignol gets a slapping foretaste of his popularity in France. 4) Flash singing rally at the North Railway Station in Paris during fascist covid lock down. 5) French lawyer sings ironic song about the absurd jab policy of the corrupt French government.